Creative Nate is interested in writing scripts, hopes to write a new ending for himself

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 17-year-old Nate.

While Nate may be shy at first, once he's comfortable, he is extremely kind, respectful, and full of conversation which he can't wait to show his forever family.

"People to be there for you, like whenever you feel down or something. They can always be there for you to support you," Nate said.

Nate has started lifting weights and prides himself on being helpful such as carrying all the groceries at once.

Nate is also creative and loves movies.

"I'm good at math, good at science, I'm good at most things," he said.

Nate is interested in writing scripts, hoping he can write a new ending for himself that may be better than the original show.

"My future holds is to have a good job, have kids so they can have kids, build my own legacy," he said.

Nate would make a great older sibling and a role model for a younger person.

"What I'm most proud of within myself, I'm a smart person, I feel confident in like my intelligence," he said.

Nate said he hoped his forever family will help him fulfill his dreams.

"Some things I'd like to do with a family is go places that I've never been before," he said. "I want to go on an airplane really. And I want to go on a boat. I've never been on a boat."

“I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

