Bubbly Marlaysia is looking for an upbeat family

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 14-year-old Marlaysia, a bubbly young lady with a beautiful smile.

Marlaysia enjoys coloring and drawing, watching movies, dancing, singing and going to the pool.

She does well in school and is very open to learning new things.

"I am most proud about me when I try and don't give up. I like to help other people. I want to become a nurse, or become a nurse and go to college," she said.

Marlaysia is looking for a family that is upbeat, and loves new experiences including travel, maybe even go the beach.

"I would describe the perfect day as like, going places with family and friends."

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

WTVR A Hand to Hold