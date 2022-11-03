Help this tech-savvy pre-teen find her forever home

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are more than 700 children in Virginia's foster care system looking for a permanent and loving home. Among them are many pre-teens and teenagers who need to find that stability and love before they age out of the system.

Lilly, 12, is one of those children.

"My friends would say I'm nice and kind for helping them out when they need it," she said.

Lilly works hard in school and loves learning new things.

"My favorite thing in the whole universe is flowers and creating different masterpieces," she said.

Lilly enjoys singing, swimming, horseback riding, and has a sweet tooth.

The tech-savvy pre-teen loves playing math games on her tablet.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

WTVR A Hand to Hold