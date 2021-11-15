Creative Laniya loves Bible stories and making new friends

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in Virginia's foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.

Especially acute is the need for older children to find a forever family before they age out of the system. You can have an impact even if it’s just for a year or two.

Laniya, 13, is creative, enjoys crafts, and loves to tell jokes.

She's always making friends and looks forward to community events and watching movies.

Laniya also loves reading especially fiction and Bible stories.

She's really good at gymnastics.

Laniya is a fast learner who hopes her forever family will help educate her in all of life's topics.

As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or siblings who are available for forever homes. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more about becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here. The I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.