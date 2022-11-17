Kyle's dream is to be loved by parents

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kyle has a unique sense of humor and who can make anyone laugh. He's resilient and fun to be around.

"What family means to me is to be loved and treated well," Kyle said.

Kyle likes to collect things including items found in nature. He also likes playing cards and baseball and going outside.

"What I would like to be is either a sheriff or an artist," he said.

Kyle's fascinated by electronics and will work on any device he can.

Kyle's on the autism spectrum and may be shy at first until he gets comfortable.

"The thing I want in a family is to feel loved and just, to be loved by the parents."

