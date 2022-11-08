These siblings hope to find a forever family to share their Christian faith

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet Justus, 14, and 12-year-old twins Canyon and Analea. The siblings are looking forward to finding a family that will share their Christian faith together.

"I pretty much want to be in a family with my siblings, and people who will let me be who I want to be," Justus said.

He is outgoing, social, and athletic. He plays on his community soccer team and is protective of his brother and sister. He hopes to become an attorney so he can help others.

"I'm most proud of is moving forward from bad times, and my self-confidence," he said.

Analea is fun-loving with a great sense of humor and enjoys singing and cooking. She is proud of doing well in school and would like to become a veterinarian.

"My favorite animal is hands down, a llama," she said.

Canyon is a caring and nurturing young man who enjoys the outdoors, video games, and reading.

His one wish is finding a forever family who is very happy with kids.

He dreams of going to Virginia Beach and becoming a YouTuber.

"My goal is to hit one million subscribers on YouTube," he said.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

WTVR A Hand to Hold