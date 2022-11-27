'Resilient' Justin hopes for Asian-American forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 14-year-old Justin, who is quiet and observant.

He loves math and science and is currently reading all of the Harry Potter books.

Justin is resilient and enjoys collecting and playing video games and getting outside.

The teen is a good listener and enjoys quiet time, but also loves the outdoors.

His favorite foods are grilled foods, fried chicken and Vietnamese dishes.

"I like tomatoes," Justin explained. "Such as spaghetti or tomato soup. I'll eat pizza, lasagna."

He hopes an Asian-American family will bring him into their forever home so that he can celebrate his Vietnamese heritage.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

“I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

