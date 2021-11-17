Jordan and Dru hope to find a family to call their own

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in Virginia's foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.

Especially acute is the need for older children to find a forever family before they age out of the system. You can have an impact even if it’s just for a year or two.

Brothers Jordan and Dru enjoy spending time with each other and making each other laugh.

Jordan likes sports and dancing especially hip hop and loves dogs and hopes his family does too.

"Any type of dog. And kids near my age," Jordan said.

Dru is sweet and affectionate and loves to draw and cook. He also has a sweet tooth.

They both know just what they want for their next birthday party.

"My perfect birthday would have balloons, a cake and people there," Jordan said.

"My teacher and my classmates and, and the people that I love," Dru added.

Dru and Jordan hope to maintain contact with their three other siblings.

As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or siblings who are available for forever homes. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more about becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here. The I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.