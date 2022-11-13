Watch Now
John loves playing outside, exploring new places and learning new things

Posted at 6:58 PM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 19:04:38-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 11-year-old John, who loves playing outside and exploring new places.

John enjoys card and board games, including Chutes and Ladders, Trouble and Go Fish.

He is curious and loves carrying on conversations.

John likes learning new things at school and hopes for a forever family that will let him get a dog.

In his group home, John is known as someone who helps others feel better when they are upset.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

