Jayley hopes to find a forever family so she can have 'people who are my people'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 15-year-old Jayley.

Jayley is sweet and compassionate and often thinks of others' needs before her own.

"I'm most proud of myself for moving past my past, and learning that it doesn't define me," she said.

Jayley likes arts and crafts and listening to music and especially being a good friend.

"It's important for people to know not to judge me before they meet me. Before they know the real me. Just talk to me first," she said with a laugh.

Jayley is very creative and has written poems, songs, and raps to express her feelings. She wants to go to college and become a psychologist or a criminologist.

She wants a forever family who will help her reach her goals.

"I hope for a family, to feel safe, happy, to understand each other, and know that not every day is gonna be perfect, but we can help each other rise from it," she said. "We have each other's back no matter what. And just a family, like, feeling that I have people who are my people."

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

“I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

