Outspoken Haley hopes to find a forever family that is trustworthy and reliable

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 17-year-old Haley.

She is a resilient young lady who always says what's on her mind.

"My friends would say that I'm a straightforward person and a comedian," she said. "What's funny about me is just, I say what I think."

Haley may be shy at first, but she's perceptive and caring, and very intelligent.

She loves music and playing sports.

"Some fun things that I like to do is play basketball, run track, and write music," she said. "I like to write rap music."

She hopes to become certified as a music therapist or work in construction building homes for those in need once she graduates.

"If I had one wish it would be to help everyone who needs help. If I had $1 million, I wouldn't buy anything. I'd donate it, because I don't need that much money."

She wants a forever family that is trustworthy and reliable.

