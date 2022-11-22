Caring and compassionate Grayson is looking for a family to love him forever

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 15-year-old Grayson.

He's a sweet child with a big personality.

"I want my family to be, to say, this is like, my adorable kid. And love me and hug me and give me kisses all the time," said Grayson.

He is supportive, caring and compassionate. "I'm smart, I'm careful, I'm kindful, I'm, I'm respectful, polite and patient."

He loves dancing, playing video games and being outside. Grayson also loves playing sports, especially baseball, football and basketball.

He also loves reading comic books, especially Spiderman because that's his favorite superhero. "He can do a lot, a lot of things. He has great power, comes great responsibility. And also he, he fights bad guys, and he goes on missions and swings in the air, and it's so cool."

Grayson enjoys hands-on activities, which he hopes his forever family will share with him. "I don't like to be left out, I feel scared in the dark, and also there's nobody, and I'm tired of seeing people who are having a family and not me."

And that's why Grayson hopes you are listening. "Please do everything you can to help me out, and, and I hope ya'll like me, and, and just care me and love me forever."

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.