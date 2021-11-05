Dylan remains brave in the face of everyday challenges

RICHMOND, Va. -- RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.

Especially acute is the need for older children to find a forever family before they age out of the system. You can have an impact even if it’s just for a year or two.

Dylan, 13, loves to laugh and play all kinds of games

"I love learning, I love reading and I love to go in the pool, and I love to play video games, and I love to express my feelings," Dylan said.

Some of his favorite things are slushies, ice cream, Mexican food, and of course, Minecraft and Roblox.

He also considers himself to be brave.

"Something that makes me brave every day is the challenges I face," he said. "I face new challenges every day and the future's unpredictable so that's what actually makes me brave."

Dylan's favorite subjects are math and science and his favorite animal is a tiger because they are brave smart and protective. He hopes to be an astronaut or a computer specialist one day and would love to see a volcano in person. Dylan would do well in a two-parent family or with a single dad.

As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or siblings who are available for forever homes. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more about becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here. The I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.