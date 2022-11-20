Deondre 'really likes science,' enjoys school and cooking

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 15-year-old Deondre, a smart, sweet and very tall young man with a great sense of humor.

Deondre wants to be scientist because he "really likes science" and thinks he may want to concentrate his studies on fossils.

He enjoys football, soccer and tennis, and would like to play basketball in college someday.

Deondre enjoys school and loves cooking. He enjoys baking cookies and cakes.

"My favorite cake is cheesecake," he said.

Deondre is a big fan of gospel music, enjoys arts and crafts and making origami.

He also likes making friends and pleasing people he cares about.

"People give me hugs and care about me," he said. "That would make me happy."

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

“I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.