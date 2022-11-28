Helpful and considerate Demarion hopes to find a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 15-year-old Demarion.

Demarion, who is quiet and reserved, has a big smile and is helpful and considerate.

He also knows how he'd like to celebrate his birthday.

"A fun way to celebrate my birthday would be to go to an amusement park, or a waterpark and stay there for a couple of hours and then go out to eat," Demarion said.

Demarion loves video and card games, Legos, and socializing. He enjoys being outside and exploring the woods and has a wide range of favorite foods, including steak, pizza, and wings.

"I eat collard greens sometimes, I like stuffing, corned beef hash, cereal, mashed potatoes, macaroni, spaghetti," he said.

He especially loves restaurants with buffets.

Demarion wants to be a construction worker when he grows up so he can help people in need.

He enjoys being around people who are authentic, nice, and kind. He also knows what he wants in a forever family.

"Where they take care of each other, love each other, help each other out when they need help, and listen to them," he said.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

“I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

