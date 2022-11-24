Creative and intelligent Abby is looking for a family to travel with

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 10-year-old Abby.

She's an intelligent child with a thoughtful personality.

"If I had any wish in the world, it would probably be to have a nice family. I feel loved when people give me hugs or say nice things about me," said Abby.

Abby knows what she wants her permanent loving home to look like.

"In a family, I'd probably want to have nice people as parents that like, people that really care for me," said Abby.

Abby has a few creative talents and is always kind and devoted to her friends.

"Some fun things that I like to do are draw and dance and sing. Well, my friends have told me that I'm a good friend and that I make them feel happier. So I guess I would say that my friends make me feel happy," said Abby.

Abby has a unique way of looking at the world and still sees magic in it.

"If I had a superpower, it would probably be to make people who are sad feel happy and I'd like to have that superpower because there's a lot of people that feel sad at times and I just want to make them feel happy," said Abby.

Abby enjoys routine and loves to read and create stories, although science is her favorite subject. She dreams of traveling with her forever family.

"Family to me means like people who just like love each other and get along most of the time," said Abby.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.