Collin hopes to find a loving family 'I don't really have one right now'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 13-year-old Collin.

Collin enjoys movies, music (especially rap), and video games.

"Some things that my friends would say about me is that I'm chill, I'm loving, I'm kind, and I have nice hair," he said.

Collin even writes his own music and he loves basketball.

He wants to get his driver's license when he turns 16, get a work permit when he's old enough, finish high school, and attend a trade program for pipe fitting.

"I want to be someone that does pipe fitting to make a lot of money and that's also because I enjoy that job. I already know a lot about it," he said.

Collin has an idea about what his forever family should be.

"Anyone that actually cares about me, I consider my family because I don't really have one right now," he said. "Having someone to love, someone to love me, and then helping me to grow up and be the good person that I could be."

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

WTVR A Hand to Hold