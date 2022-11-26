'Crafty' Clayton, who is 'pretty good at a lot of stuff,' wishes for 'good family' to spend time with

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 13-year-old Clayton, who loves building things with his hands, including Legos, Pokemon and art.

Those are all things he would like to do with his family.

"Build Legos with me. Fishing, hiking, mountain biking. Stuff like that," Clayton said. "Just trying to spend more time together as a family."

Clayton enjoys arts and crafts, including origami, but he is good at a lot of things.

"I'm really good at taking care of pets and babysitting," he said. "I'm pretty good at a lot of stuff."

Clayton loves animals, including farm animals, and would love a home with a pet.

He is excited for his future once he finds his forever family.

"I just would like to hopefully get adopted," Clayton said. "Just get a good family for me so that I could have what I never had before."

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

“I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

EXPLORE MORE: Watch more A Hand to Hold video profiles on WTVR.com