Help these siblings find a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet siblings Cadarah, Jaden, Jakei, and Kaiden.

Kaiden is six, Jakei is seven., Jaden is 11, and Cadarah is 12.

Cadarah is a mature, spunky pre-teen who loves her brothers and has always been their caretaker.

She does well in school and loves dance, video games, and TikTok. She enjoys adult interactions and would benefit from having a strong female role model and maintaining her tight sibling bonds. She knows what she wants in a forever family.

"People that love you no matter what and don't judge you," she said.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.