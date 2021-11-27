Brothers Jacob and Mark seek forever home

RICHMOND, Va. — November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 is Working For You through our partnership with JFS/Connecting Hearts to find every child in Virginia's foster system a loving family. Nearly 800 children in Virginia’s foster system are waiting for a permanent loving home. The pandemic has isolated them even further from the connections we take for granted at school, work, or home.

Especially acute is the need for older children to find a forever family before they age out of the system. You can have an impact even if it’s just for a year or two.

Brothers Jacob, 14, and Mark, 13, are seeking a forever home.

Jacob loves to show his affection with hugs and kisses and he enjoys playing with Legos and going outdoors.

The teen requires full time love and assistance with daily living skills and has limited expressive and comprehensive skills. He needs a structured routine, but attends public school full-time with special support in school. He prefers to play alone, but has a strong bond with his younger brother.

Mark is energetic and loving. He likes riding his bike listening to music and playing football mark is expressive and can take care of daily tasks and does well in school.

The boy is devoted to his older brother Jacob and is looking for a permanent loving and patient home together with him.

As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or siblings who are available for forever homes. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more about becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here. The I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.