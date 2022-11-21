Watch Now
Outgoing Bentley is looking for a forever family to call his own

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, visit JFS Connecting Hearts.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Nov 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 12-year-old Bentley.

He is an outgoing, smart, and comical young man with a great sense of humor.

His favorite color is red and his favorite food is mac n cheese.

Bentley likes art and science classes and he's talented in all things involving technology.

Bentley is on the autism spectrum and is looking for a patient loving family to belong to, as belonging is very important to him.

I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.

