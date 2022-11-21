Outgoing Bentley is looking for a forever family to call his own

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 12-year-old Bentley.

He is an outgoing, smart, and comical young man with a great sense of humor.

His favorite color is red and his favorite food is mac n cheese.

Bentley likes art and science classes and he's talented in all things involving technology.

Bentley is on the autism spectrum and is looking for a patient loving family to belong to, as belonging is very important to him.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.