Singing and football-playing Angel wants a family who will help her reach her goals

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 16-year-old Angel, who is kind, compassionate and easygoing.

"I just really want a family that I know will support me and care for me. It doesn't really mind what kind it is, I just want them to be there and actually support me through everything," said Angel.

She loves to sing and has a beautiful voice. In fact, her goals include performing on American Idol and being a football player.

"I'm caring, respectful, honest, I love animals. I like to play football."

Angel enjoys arts and crafts and reading mysteries and dramatic novels. She hopes her forever family will help her reach her goals.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

“I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.