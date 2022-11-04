Help imaginative and creative Adame find his forever home

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are more than 700 children in Virginia's foster care system looking for a permanent and loving home. Among them are many pre-teens and teenagers who need to find that stability and love before they age out of the system.

Adame, 13, is imaginative and creative. He especially likes to build things with LEGOS.

He also loves riding his bike, going for a hike, and exploring the outdoors.

Adame is caring and likes building connections with people.

He's looking for a great family committed to reassuring him of their support, in helping him navigate life's challenges, and decisions.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts.

WTVR A Hand to Hold