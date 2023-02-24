Watch Now
Henrico Humane Society's Pet Expo is Saturday at Richmond Raceway Complex

Melissa Golden, Vice President and Event Coordinator joined us live in the studio to share more about the Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo happening Saturday, February 25th at 10 am at the Richmond Raceway Complex.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 16:38:31-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Humane Society’s 22nd annual Pet Expo is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Richmond Raceway Complex.

The event will feature contests, races, a lure course for dogs, a parade of adoptable pets, kid-friendly activities and more.

The all-volunteer organization saves hundreds of dogs and cats every year.

WTVR CBS 6’s Greg McQuade has been serving as emcee of the Pet Expo for the past 16 years. He also adopted his pup Lola from the organization.

Click here to learn more about the Henrico Humane Society or to make a donation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
