Columbia’s 2023 Star Wars collection is here, and Luke Skywalker fans will love it

For the eighth winter season, Columbia Sportswear and Lucasfilm Ltd. have joined forces to create a winter collection that will set Star Wars fans up to brave the coldest of terrains.

This year’s limited-edition “Star Wars” Skywalker Pilot Collection is inspired by Luke Skywalker’s legendary flight suit and includes nine pieces that blend fan-favorite details from on-screen costumes with the functionality of Columbia outerwear.

“This collaboration balances ‘Star Wars’ design with the performance and durability Columbia is known for,” said Matt Merriman, VP Brand Development and Partnerships at Columbia Sportswear. “These are not costume replicas. Rather, our product team took inspiration from Luke Skywalker’s iconic flight suit and created a fully equipped ski collection built to withstand the elements. It is that mash-up that we find interesting. The styles are as functional as they are beautiful.”

Drawing inspiration from the hero known for taking on Wampas and AT-ATs in the freezing cold, this line features lifestyle and performance gear fit for both the Rebel base and the ski slopes.

The Skywalker Pilot Collection launched on columbia.com/StarWars at 12:01am ET on Dec. 1, 2023, and some of the gear has already sold out online. However, it will also hit select Columbia-branded U.S. retail locations and will be available internationally in several countries in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America.

Here’s a closer look at each of the nine pieces. May the fashion Force be with you.

A one-piece ski suit with Omni-Tech waterproof fabric, thermal lining, and unique Star Wars details including R2-D2 and T-65 X-wing graphics and messages in the Aurebesh writing system. This piece will be available exclusively online.

Perfect for the slopes, this ski jacket has waterproof fabric and thermal lining and features R2-D2 and X-wing graphics, plus Aurebesh messages.

Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggle ($300), Crossbody Bag ($50) and Ball Cap ($40)

Inspired by Luke’s helmet and helmet compatible, snow goggles come with two interchangeable lenses and a pouch. The Crossbody Bag is adjustable with pockets, silicone logo patches, an emblem inspired by Luke’s helmet insignia and an Aurebesh message. (Both the bag and snow goggles are already sold out online.) The Ball Cap also features an emblem inspired by Luke’s helmet insignia, plus a silicone Rebel patch and an Aurebesh message.

Still warm but suitable for less-frigid temperatures, this lightweight jacket has a reflective lining and functional pockets. Details include on-screen costume-inspired quilting on the sleeves and a T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder graphic inside.

The heavyweight cotton-blend hooded pullover is available in two colors, with either T-65 X-wing or T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder graphics on the back.

Skywalker Pilot Long-Sleeve Shirt ($70)

This heavyweight cotton-blend long-sleeve shirt showcases concept art of Luke on Hoth. It’s sold out online.

Skywalker Pilot Short-Sleeve Shirt ($55)

This heavyweight cotton-blend tee features either X-wing or Airspeeder/Snowspeeder graphics, insignia inspired by Luke’s helmet and Aurebesh messages. It’s also sold out online.

Another Columbia Collaboration

Lucasfilm Ltd. parent company Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary with collaborations and celebrations across the globe, including a Disney100 x Columbia outerwear collection. Other Disney100 merchandise collaborations include fan-favorite hats, jacket and shirts from RSVLTS, shoes by Vans, and — just launched Nov. 1 — a series of McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

Columbia’s 2023 Star Wars collection is here, and Luke Skywalker fans will love it originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

