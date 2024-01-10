Chris Christie drops out of Republican race for president

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Wednesday that he is dropping out of the Republican race for president.

Christie made the announcement at a town hall event in New Hampshire.

The announcement came just hours before Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley were scheduled to debate in Iowa. Former President Donald Trump is skipping the debate and holding a town hall.

Christie, who has been a major critic of Trump, did not garner enough support to appear on Wednesday night's debate stage.

Christie's campaign largely ignored Iowa and focused on New Hampshire. He was hoping a big performance in New Hampshire would propel his campaign. However, a CNN poll that was conducted by the University of New Hampshire showed Christie at 12% in the Granite State this week. Trump was polling at 39% support, while Haley was at 32%. All of the other candidates were polling in single digits.

Haley's campaign hopes Christie's departure from the race will allow her to overtake Trump in New Hampshire, which will hold its primary on Jan. 23.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for updates.

