Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CBS 6 Community

Actions

Rally for SCAN event in Richmond raises money to protect children from abuse

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel emcees event to protect kids
CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel emcees event to protect kids
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6's Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel showed off his sporty side at a recent Richmond charity event in support of programs protecting children from abuse.

Zach took part and served as MC at the Rally for SCAN on Friday, a tennis and pickleball luncheon supporting Greater Richmond SCAN, which stands for "Stop Child Abuse Now." All funds raised by the event will benefit SCAN.

SCAN's aims to prevent and treat child abuse and neglect by protecting children, promoting positive parenting, strengthening families, and creating a community that values and cares for its children.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Weekend-Mornings-480x360.jpg

Watch Greg and Mike weekends on CBS 6