Rally for SCAN event in Richmond raises money to protect children from abuse

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6's Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel showed off his sporty side at a recent Richmond charity event in support of programs protecting children from abuse.

Zach took part and served as MC at the Rally for SCAN on Friday, a tennis and pickleball luncheon supporting Greater Richmond SCAN, which stands for "Stop Child Abuse Now." All funds raised by the event will benefit SCAN.

SCAN's aims to prevent and treat child abuse and neglect by protecting children, promoting positive parenting, strengthening families, and creating a community that values and cares for its children.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

