Woofstock 2026: Richmond Animal League crushes $95K fundraising goal

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The Richmond Animal League surpassed its fundraising goal at its annual Woofstock outdoor festival in Glen Allen on Saturday, raising more than $100,000 — topping the $95,000 target during a summer-long calendar contest.

The festival featured dozens of vendors, a pet parade, live music, pet adoptions, and the announcement of the winner of the 2027 RAL Calendar.

Since the summer, pet lovers have been showcasing their animals and raising money to compete for a spot in the calendar. CBS 6's Storm Dogs Stanley and Bruce finished 5th in the contest, raising $8,000 for the cause.

The funds raised will support RAL's rescue and adoption efforts.