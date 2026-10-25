Sold-out Wild at Heart gala raises money for animals in Virginia: 'Support has been phenomenal'

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a packed house at the Science Museum of Virginia for the third annual Wild at Heart, a party for the animals.

The sold-out event featured a cocktail hour, a silent auction, food and prizes for the best animal costume. All proceeds from the night will go directly toward animal welfare efforts.

One notable moment came when the Chesterfield County Police Department was gifted $5,000 to support its K-9 training program. The gift was made in remembrance of K-9 Knight, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

The event is hosted by the William A. Harrison Jr. Foundation. CEO Bill Harrison said the money raised helps animals across the commonwealth.

"All the money that's raised tonight goes to help the welfare of animals all across the Commonwealth of Virginia," Harrison said. "We have donated close to a half a million dollars in those three years to mom and pop, smaller animal nonprofits across the commonwealth."

The event has grown quickly, now tripling the size of its original space. Harrison said the turnout speaks to how much people love their animals.

"Animals are family members. They are a very important part of our lives," Harrison said.

Harrison said one of the foundation's programs helps seniors living alone on fixed incomes keep their pets at home.

"They eat together, they sleep together, they walk together, they watch TV together. They are a family, and when that is the only social interaction that many people have, that animal is very important for you," Harrison said.

Harrison said the community's support has made the work possible.

"This has been one of the most humbling experiences I've ever taken part in. The support of the community has been phenomenal," Harrison said. "We're doing such good work, and we could not do any of this without the community's support."