Welcome, Baby Coleburn!

Baby Coleburn
WTVR
Baby Coleburn
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 reporter Caroline Coleburn and her husband, Shawn Noblin, welcomed their baby boy earlier this week.

Coleburn "Cole" Thomas Noblin was born on Tuesday, August 26, weighing 8 lbs 7 oz and measuring 20.5 inches long. In a touching tribute, Cole is named after both of his grandfathers.

Baby Cole

Caroline and her husband, Shawn, are absolutely in love with the new addition to their little family.

Send your congratulations to Caroline and Shawn!

