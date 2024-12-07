🎄Watch the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on CBS 6 and CBS 6 Streaming App at 10 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — There are several ways to watch the 41st annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond this Saturday.

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade, which steps off from the Science Museum of Virginia at 10 a.m, on TV and on the CBS 6 Streaming App. (Just search “WTVR Richmond” in your app store for our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV channels.) It will also be streamed on theWTVR CBS 6 YouTube channel.

Parade coverage will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

WTVR

The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas Wishes" and Olympic medal winner Charlie Swanson is the Grand Marshal.

The Richmond native who earned a gold and silver medal at the Paris games this summer will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal.

"Swanson has made significant waves in the swimming world since graduating from St. Christopher’s School and swimming at NOVA where he earned Virginia Swimmer of the Year in 2016," parade officials said. "He competed for the University of Michigan amassing an impressive record, including a gold medal in the men’s 400-meter individual medley at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru."

This year’s parade lineup features Legendary Santa, colorful balloons, marching bands, dance troupes and much more.

The tradition, which is free and open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.