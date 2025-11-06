Virginia Business honors trailblazing leaders at inaugural ICON Awards luncheon

RICHMOND, Va. — The red carpet was rolled out inside the historic Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond on Thursday as some of Virginia’s most influential business, education, and government leaders were honored at the inaugural ICON Honors Awards luncheon hosted by Virginia Business magazine.
The first-of-its-kind celebration recognized leaders over the age of 60 who have demonstrated decades of excellence, innovation and service across the Commonwealth; shaping industries, inspiring others, and leaving a legacy of leadership that will last for generations.
CBS 6 Evening News Anchor GeNienne Samuels served as emcee for the event, calling it “an honor to stand among such elite and inspiring humans.” Samuels, a Richmond native and University of Richmond graduate, guided the ceremony as honorees were recognized for lifetime achievement in fields ranging from banking and healthcare to education, real estate, and philanthropy.
“This group represents the very best of Virginia,” Samuels said. “After reading their bios, I started thinking — I should probably be doing more with my life!” she joked, drawing laughter from the crowd.
Among the 2025 honorees were John C. Asbury of Atlantic Union Bank, Victor Branch of Bank of America, Aubrey Layne of Sentara Health, Jane Batten, noted philanthropist and education advocate, and Tom Frantz of Williams Mullen — each celebrated for their visionary leadership and lasting contributions to Virginia’s economy and communities.
The luncheon, sponsored by Old Dominion University, Christopher Newport University, and The Optimal Service Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, brought together business and civic leaders from across the state to applaud those who’ve not only achieved success, but used it to uplift others.
More information on the event can be found here.
Icon Honors 2025 Honorees
- Nancy Agee, Carilion Clinic
- John C. Asbury, Atlantic Union Bank
- G. Robert Aston, TowneBank
- Jane Batten
- Victor Branch, Bank of America
- Ramon W. Breeden, Jr., The Breeden Company
- Victor O. Cardwell, Woods Rogers
- William G. Crutchfield, Crutchfield Corporation
- Benjamin Davenport, Davenport Energy
- Gerald S. Divaris, Divaris Real Estate, Inc
- Thomas R. Frantz, Williams Mullen
- Daniel Hoffler, Armada Hoffler
- William “Bill” B. Holtzman, Holtzman Oil
- John R. Lawson II, W.M. Jordan
- Aubrey L. Layne Jr., Sentara Health
- Paul Manning, PBM Capital Group
- Thomas McInerney, Genworth Financial
- Joseph W. Montgomery,The Optimal Service Group
- Troy Paino, University of Mary Washington
- Michael J. Quillen, Alpha Natural Resources
- John F. Reinhart, Port of Virginia
- Gordon Robertson, Regent University, CBN & Operation Blessing
- Louis Rogers, Capital Square
- Erik Shannon, UVA Community Health
- J. Knox Singleton, Inova Health
- Douglas Lindsay Smith, Hampton Roads Alliance
- Bruce L. Thompson, Gold Key | PHR
- Toni Townes-Whitley, SAIC
- Alan S. Witt, PBMares
- Barbara M. Wolcott, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices RW Towne Realty
