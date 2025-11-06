Virginia Business honors trailblazing leaders at inaugural ICON Awards luncheon

RICHMOND, Va. — The red carpet was rolled out inside the historic Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond on Thursday as some of Virginia’s most influential business, education, and government leaders were honored at the inaugural ICON Honors Awards luncheon hosted by Virginia Business magazine.

The first-of-its-kind celebration recognized leaders over the age of 60 who have demonstrated decades of excellence, innovation and service across the Commonwealth; shaping industries, inspiring others, and leaving a legacy of leadership that will last for generations.

CBS 6 Evening News Anchor GeNienne Samuels served as emcee for the event, calling it “an honor to stand among such elite and inspiring humans.” Samuels, a Richmond native and University of Richmond graduate, guided the ceremony as honorees were recognized for lifetime achievement in fields ranging from banking and healthcare to education, real estate, and philanthropy.

“This group represents the very best of Virginia,” Samuels said. “After reading their bios, I started thinking — I should probably be doing more with my life!” she joked, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Among the 2025 honorees were John C. Asbury of Atlantic Union Bank, Victor Branch of Bank of America, Aubrey Layne of Sentara Health, Jane Batten, noted philanthropist and education advocate, and Tom Frantz of Williams Mullen — each celebrated for their visionary leadership and lasting contributions to Virginia’s economy and communities.

WTVR

The luncheon, sponsored by Old Dominion University, Christopher Newport University, and The Optimal Service Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, brought together business and civic leaders from across the state to applaud those who’ve not only achieved success, but used it to uplift others.

More information on the event can be found here.

Icon Honors 2025 Honorees



Nancy Agee, Carilion Clinic

John C. Asbury, Atlantic Union Bank

G. Robert Aston, TowneBank

Jane Batten

Victor Branch, Bank of America

Ramon W. Breeden, Jr., The Breeden Company

Victor O. Cardwell, Woods Rogers

William G. Crutchfield, Crutchfield Corporation

Benjamin Davenport, Davenport Energy

Gerald S. Divaris, Divaris Real Estate, Inc

Thomas R. Frantz, Williams Mullen

Daniel Hoffler, Armada Hoffler

William “Bill” B. Holtzman, Holtzman Oil

John R. Lawson II, W.M. Jordan

Aubrey L. Layne Jr., Sentara Health

Paul Manning, PBM Capital Group

Thomas McInerney, Genworth Financial

Joseph W. Montgomery,The Optimal Service Group

Troy Paino, University of Mary Washington

Michael J. Quillen, Alpha Natural Resources

John F. Reinhart, Port of Virginia

Gordon Robertson, Regent University, CBN & Operation Blessing

Louis Rogers, Capital Square

Erik Shannon, UVA Community Health

J. Knox Singleton, Inova Health

Douglas Lindsay Smith, Hampton Roads Alliance

Bruce L. Thompson, Gold Key | PHR

Toni Townes-Whitley, SAIC

Alan S. Witt, PBMares

Barbara M. Wolcott, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices RW Towne Realty

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube