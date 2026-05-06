Virginia Business honors 2026 Forty Under 40 class at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Forty of Virginia's most accomplished young professionals were recognized Tuesday night at the Virginia Business Forty Under 40 Awards, held at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.

The annual event celebrates leaders under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact across industries — from business and healthcare to law, technology, and public service. Honorees are selected from hundreds of nominations and evaluated on professional achievement, community service, and their commitment to inspiring change.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels served as co-emcee for the evening, helping guide the celebration as each honoree was recognized on stage. Attendees enjoyed dinner, took photos, and cheered on the honorees alongside their families, friends, and colleagues.

Organizers say the individuals recognized this year are not only excelling in their careers but are also deeply invested in their communities — balancing leadership roles, family responsibilities, and continued education while driving meaningful progress across the Commonwealth.

The Forty Under 40 program highlights a powerful theme: leadership is not defined by age, but by impact. From launching companies and leading major initiatives to mentoring others and giving back, this year's class represents excellence in action.

2026 Virginia Business Forty Under 40 honorees

Peter Askin — ThompsonMcMullan, Richmond

Peter Bilzerian — MPP Insights, Henrico County

Lee Brinkman — JLL, Tysons

Katie Buckler — VHC Health, Arlington County

Leon Burns — Open Technology Group, Herndon

Elizabeth Chapman — Williams Mullen, Virginia Beach

Will Clements — The Bank of Southside Virginia, Carson

Curtis Cobert — Hampton Economic Development, Hampton

Chelsea Copan — TowneBank, Norfolk

Harry Davis IV — Sussex Development, Virginia Beach

Bayu Kerem Demirci — Orr Partners, Reston

Michael Evans — Hampton Roads Alliance, Norfolk

Alexandra Fabling — Phlow Corp., Richmond

Ramain Gohar — Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, Richmond

David Harlow — Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, Richmond

Lindsey Haught — HTR Logistics, Virginia Beach

Jennifer Johnson — W.M. Jordan Company, Richmond

Sharon Manana — Work Program Architects, Norfolk

Chris McNamara — Virginia Housing, Richmond

Shannon Murphy — Sentara Health, Virginia Beach

Ona Omorogbe — Sentara Health, Chesapeake

William Palmer — Kaufman & Canoles, Norfolk

Jacob Pierce — Woods Rogers, Roanoke

Will Pizzano — Pizzano Contractors, Alexandria

Michael Poluka — Stihl, Virginia Beach

Luke Roark — Commonwealth Contractors, Charlottesville

Dan Roberts — Virginia Tourism Corporation, Richmond

Kelsey Robertson — TECHnista, Ringgold

Georgia Schelberger — Towne Insurance, Williamsburg

Juan Pablo Segura — Commonwealth of Virginia, Richmond

Abby Smith — Quantum Creative, Norfolk

William Smith — Dominion Energy, Norfolk

Cara Robinson Stewart — St. Mary's Health Wagon, Wise County

Kevin Sweeney Jr. — Colonna's Shipyard, Norfolk

Cassidy Taylor — Access Point Public Affairs, Newport News

Christina Todd — Cary Street Partners, Glen Allen

Mallory Tuttle — Virginia Tech, Newport News

Vijay Vaswani — George Mason University, Herndon

Davis Watson — Ferguson Enterprises, Newport News

Patrick Whelan — TowneBank, Portsmouth

For more information about the 2026 Forty Under 40 honorees, visit virginiabusiness.com/2026-forty-under-40. Nominations are now open for the 2027 class.

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