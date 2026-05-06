Virginia Business honors 2026 Forty Under 40 class at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Forty of Virginia's most accomplished young professionals were recognized Tuesday night at the Virginia Business Forty Under 40 Awards, held at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.
The annual event celebrates leaders under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact across industries — from business and healthcare to law, technology, and public service. Honorees are selected from hundreds of nominations and evaluated on professional achievement, community service, and their commitment to inspiring change.
CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels served as co-emcee for the evening, helping guide the celebration as each honoree was recognized on stage. Attendees enjoyed dinner, took photos, and cheered on the honorees alongside their families, friends, and colleagues.
Organizers say the individuals recognized this year are not only excelling in their careers but are also deeply invested in their communities — balancing leadership roles, family responsibilities, and continued education while driving meaningful progress across the Commonwealth.
The Forty Under 40 program highlights a powerful theme: leadership is not defined by age, but by impact. From launching companies and leading major initiatives to mentoring others and giving back, this year's class represents excellence in action.
2026 Virginia Business Forty Under 40 honorees
- Peter Askin — ThompsonMcMullan, Richmond
- Peter Bilzerian — MPP Insights, Henrico County
- Lee Brinkman — JLL, Tysons
- Katie Buckler — VHC Health, Arlington County
- Leon Burns — Open Technology Group, Herndon
- Elizabeth Chapman — Williams Mullen, Virginia Beach
- Will Clements — The Bank of Southside Virginia, Carson
- Curtis Cobert — Hampton Economic Development, Hampton
- Chelsea Copan — TowneBank, Norfolk
- Harry Davis IV — Sussex Development, Virginia Beach
- Bayu Kerem Demirci — Orr Partners, Reston
- Michael Evans — Hampton Roads Alliance, Norfolk
- Alexandra Fabling — Phlow Corp., Richmond
- Ramain Gohar — Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, Richmond
- David Harlow — Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, Richmond
- Lindsey Haught — HTR Logistics, Virginia Beach
- Jennifer Johnson — W.M. Jordan Company, Richmond
- Sharon Manana — Work Program Architects, Norfolk
- Chris McNamara — Virginia Housing, Richmond
- Shannon Murphy — Sentara Health, Virginia Beach
- Ona Omorogbe — Sentara Health, Chesapeake
- William Palmer — Kaufman & Canoles, Norfolk
- Jacob Pierce — Woods Rogers, Roanoke
- Will Pizzano — Pizzano Contractors, Alexandria
- Michael Poluka — Stihl, Virginia Beach
- Luke Roark — Commonwealth Contractors, Charlottesville
- Dan Roberts — Virginia Tourism Corporation, Richmond
- Kelsey Robertson — TECHnista, Ringgold
- Georgia Schelberger — Towne Insurance, Williamsburg
- Juan Pablo Segura — Commonwealth of Virginia, Richmond
- Abby Smith — Quantum Creative, Norfolk
- William Smith — Dominion Energy, Norfolk
- Cara Robinson Stewart — St. Mary's Health Wagon, Wise County
- Kevin Sweeney Jr. — Colonna's Shipyard, Norfolk
- Cassidy Taylor — Access Point Public Affairs, Newport News
- Christina Todd — Cary Street Partners, Glen Allen
- Mallory Tuttle — Virginia Tech, Newport News
- Vijay Vaswani — George Mason University, Herndon
- Davis Watson — Ferguson Enterprises, Newport News
- Patrick Whelan — TowneBank, Portsmouth
For more information about the 2026 Forty Under 40 honorees, visit virginiabusiness.com/2026-forty-under-40. Nominations are now open for the 2027 class.
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