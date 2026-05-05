University of Richmond honors Black graduates at Donning of the Kente Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 30 graduating seniors took part in the annual Donning of the Kente Ceremony at the University of Richmond on Friday, hosted in partnership with the university's Black Alumni Network (URBAN).

The ceremony honors African American graduates by presenting them with Kente stoles to wear on commencement day.

CBS 6 anchor and University of Richmond alumna GeNienne Samuels, Class of 1997, returned to campus to deliver the official "charge to the graduates" and personally present each student with their stole.

Samuels told graduates that their success is rooted not only in their academic journey, but in their mindset moving forward.

"Your mind is everything," she said. "The way you think determines how you show up. If you tell yourself, 'I can't do this'—you won't. If you tell yourself, 'I can'—you will."

Samuels encouraged students to embrace growth beyond the classroom, noting that while many of their passions may have started at the university, their evolution will continue after graduation.

She also addressed how graduates should approach uncertainty.

"You don't have to have everything figured out," she said. "You just have to take the next step, trust yourself when it's uncomfortable, and commit to getting one percent better every single day."

Samuels closed by reflecting on what the moment represents for the Class of 2026.

"This moment isn't just about what you've accomplished," she said. "It's about who you're becoming—and the legacy you're now called to carry forward."

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