Sisters Network holds 3rd annual survivorship walk to 'celebrate the little things'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Central Virginia organization working to beat breast cancer celebrated survivors with a walk at CarMax Park in Richmond on Saturday.

Sisters Network Central Virginia held its third annual 5K walk for survivors and thrivers, moving for hope, strength and survivorship. For 21 years, the organization has worked to bring attention to the devastating impact breast cancer has in the African American community.

Founder Zelma Watkins, a 26-year breast cancer survivor, said the group acts like a family for those in need.

"It's just good for us to get together and share the camaraderie amongst one another," Watkins said. "Like we say, you don't do this journey alone. There are many people here to support you, to be with you, to guide you, to direct you, and to help you, and lean on people when you need them, and that's what we do."

Watkins said the event is about celebrating life, one day at a time.

"You gotta learn to celebrate yourself, and you gotta learn to celebrate the little things," Watkins said. "The fact that you got up this morning and you were able to come out here to walk, that's a celebration in itself."

Watkins said many of the same people return year after year. She said the group's mission is to reach women in the community with information about early detection.

"We are an African American breast cancer survivorship organization. Our mission is to go out into the community and talk to women about the three steps of early detection, because we know early detection saves lives," Watkins said.

The organization encourages women to do a self breast exam, get a physical exam from their doctor and get a mammogram every year starting at age 40.

Watkins said this was the first time the group held the walk at CarMax Park, though it is the third year of the annual event.