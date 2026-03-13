Richmond nonprofit to host inaugural 'Seeds of Hope' Charity Luncheon to support Title I students

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond nonprofit is hosting its first-ever charity luncheon to raise funds for children in Title I schools across the region — and CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels will emcee the event.

Hope for Learning's inaugural "Seeds of Hope" Charity Luncheon is set for March 21, beginning at 3 p.m. The fundraiser will support students in Title I schools across Richmond, Henrico, and Chesterfield counties.

The nonprofit was founded in 2020 with a focus on literacy and grade-level reading, but quickly expanded to take a holistic approach to child development. Today, Hope for Learning provides food security, clothing, mentorship, and basic needs support alongside its literacy programs.

Hope for Learning

Chuck Caple, the organization's founder and executive director, said the need in the community is greater than many residents realize.

"Title I schools are schools where 47% of the population falls below the poverty level. So we're trying to lift those kids up, empower them, and give them a fair chance at life," Caple said.

Funds raised at the luncheon will go toward Hope for Learning's Uplift Initiative, an early-grade mentoring program. Caple said the program is built on the belief that children are most impressionable during their formative years — and that waiting until adolescence to provide mentorship is too late.

The organization also runs a home-to-home food program serving multiple schools and its Resource 180 project, which supports families experiencing hardship.

Dr. Laquan Hilton, the interim Dale District supervisor for Chesterfield County, is scheduled to speak at the luncheon.

For tickets to attend the luncheon or to donate online, go to hopeforlearning.org.

Hope for Learning

