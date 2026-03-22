Seeds for Hope Luncheon supports literacy in Title I schools

SHORT PUMP, Va. — The Seeds for Hope Luncheon brought the community together for an inspiring and impactful afternoon at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa in Short Pump to support improving literacy for students in Title I schools.

All money raised from attendees will go to the Uplift Initiative, a mentorship program serving elementary school students and beyond.

Founder and Executive Director Chuck Caple highlighted the organization’s growing impact during the event. Caple emphasized a commitment to putting books into the hands of children while also supporting families through a holistic approach that includes food, clothing, and mentorship.

Dr. LeQuan Hylton, a Chesterfield County leader, Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, and Afghanistan combat veteran, delivered the keynote address. With a background in public policy, business, and community development, Hylton shared a powerful message rooted in leadership, service, and creating opportunities for future generations.

WATCH: 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign raises nearly $52,000 for Richmond elementary schools

'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign raises nearly $52,000 for Richmond elementary schools

CBS 6 News Anchor GeNienne Samuels served as emcee, guiding the program with energy, purpose and a deep personal connection to the mission. Throughout the event, she shared the impact the CBS 6/Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give A Child a Book" campaign and our viewers have had on reading literacy in Title I schools.

She also connected with numerous CBS 6 viewers in attendance, taking photos and sharing meaningful moments with members of the community.

The event celebrated what is possible when a community comes together with a shared purpose to plant seeds of hope that will continue to grow in classrooms and homes across the region.

To donate to the organization, go to hopeforlearning.org.

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