RVA Duck Race, Richmond's largest sensory-friendly festival return to Brown's Island

RVA Duck Race and Richmond's 1st sensory-friendly festival held on Brown's Island
Posted at 4:43 PM, Aug 05, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. – The RVA Duck Race returned to the River City Saturday as hundreds of rubber ducks were dumped into the canal.

Organizers said thousands of people gathered on Brown's Island to root on their duck, as the first few to cross the finish line won one of several prizes.

This is is the second year race also featured the Festival of Inclusion, Richmond’s largest sensory-friendly festival.

The festival was designed specifically so those with autism and other developmental disabilities could take part.

Money raised from the Duck Race benefited the Autism Society of Central Virginia for their "critical programming and services for our local autism community."

