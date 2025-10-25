Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CBS 6's Joi Fultz honored at inaugural 100 Women of Color gala in Richmond

A hundred Virginia women of color were honored at a gala and award ceremony Friday night, including CBS 6's own Joi Fultz.
RICHMOND, Va. — A hundred Virginia women of color were honored at a gala and award ceremony Friday night, including CBS 6's own Joi Fultz.

The 100 Women of Color Gala and Awards at the Hippodrome Theater recognized 100 women of color who have made lasting impacts in business, education, community leadership and the arts throughout the Commonwealth.

"We have to honor the pillars and the backbone of our community, and for us, those are the women of color," said June Archer, creator and producer of the gala. "So, we're so excited to be here in Richmond, Virginia, at the inaugural 100 Women of Color Gala and Awards."

