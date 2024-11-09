Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids' Ballpark Warming Party is TODAY at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids' Ballpark Warming Party is TODAY from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Diamond.

Folks can drop off gently used or new coats and then enjoy free hot dogs, train rides, bounce houses, monster trucks, helicopters and first responder vehicles.

While all coats are welcome, organizers said they are especially in need of boys coats this year."

Donations can also be dropped off at any of Puritan Cleaners' 13 locations.

The coats are cleaned and repaired before being delivered to the Salvation Army to be distributed to area families this holiday season.

"This way, we can ensure that local families in our community have a warmer and cozier Christmas season," organizers said. "Thank you in advance - your coat donations will make a real difference in the lives of many."

The Flying Squirrels and WTVR CBS 6 staffers were at the event.

