From Hermitage High School to 'Pub Theology': A night of reflection and connection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Sometimes the person who usually asks the questions gets the chance to answer them.

CBS 6's GeNienne Samuels recently accepted a special invitation from someone who knew her long before her television career began: Bill Pike, her former assistant principal at Hermitage High School.

Pike, now the Director of Operations at Trinity United Methodist Church, invited Samuels to be the featured guest at the church's "Pub Theology" gathering at WayGone Brewery in Henrico County.

The program began several years ago as a way to bring people together outside a traditional church setting for food, fellowship and meaningful conversation. Participants meet at the local brewery to hear community members discuss their lives, careers and experiences.

For Samuels, the evening also provided an opportunity to reconnect with someone who played a role in an important chapter of her life.

"It was definitely different being interviewed instead of being the person asking the questions," Samuels said.

The conversation traced a journey that has taken her from the sidelines to television studios and professional sports stadiums.

Samuels reflected on her years as a cheerleader at Hermitage High School and the University of Richmond before cheering professionally in the NBA and NFL. She also shared stories about her role as an in-game host for the Washington Mystics, Wizards, Spirit, and the Washington Commanders and what it is like to entertain and engage thousands of fans on game day.

The discussion later turned to her career at WTVR CBS 6, including her approach to storytelling and how she decides which stories are most important to share with viewers across Central Virginia.

Some of the evening's most personal moments focused on more than professional accomplishments.

Samuels spoke about her faith and the role it has played in helping her navigate some of life's most difficult challenges. The conversation offered an opportunity to reflect not only on where her journey has taken her, but also on the people, experiences and beliefs that have helped shape it.

For Samuels, the evening became more than an interview.

It was a night of reflection, laughter, fellowship and connection — a reminder that sharing personal stories can help others recognize and appreciate parts of their own journeys.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.