NOBLE hosts fundraiser for future law enforcement leaders at Gelati Celesti

RICHMOND, Va. — A sweet treat is helping support a serious mission this week.

The Central Virginia Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) is inviting the community to come out for a “Fundraiser Spirit Night” on Thursday, April 2, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Gelati Celesti in Bon Air, located in the Stony Point Shopping Center.

NOBLE

During the event, 20% of all sales will be donated directly to NOBLE’s scholarship fund; an initiative aimed at investing in the next generation of public safety professionals. Supporters are simply asked to mention “Spirit Night” at checkout for their purchase to count toward the cause.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels caught up with Capt. Carol Adams of the Petersburg Bureau of Police, who also serves as President of the Central Virginia Chapter of NOBLE, to learn more about the organization’s mission and impact.

“Let’s just make a difference together,” Adams said. “Public safety is a priority, and the profession will never go away. We cannot even imagine what life would be without public safety.”

NOBLE was founded to promote justice, equity, and excellence in law enforcement, while also strengthening relationships between police agencies and the communities they serve. At the local level, the Central Virginia Chapter has placed a strong emphasis on mentorship, education, and career development; particularly through its scholarship program.

Each year, NOBLE provides financial assistance to students who are interested in pursuing careers in criminal justice, law enforcement, public safety, or related fields. These scholarships not only help ease the financial burden of higher education but also serve as a pipeline to encourage passionate, service-minded individuals to enter the profession.

Captain Adams says the long-term goal is to ensure that those entering the field are well-prepared, both academically and mentally, for the responsibility that comes with wearing the badge.

“We take an oath to protect and to serve, and we need to make sure that we’re preparing to take care of those who want to embark upon the career,” Adams said.

Over the years, scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue degrees in criminal justice and related disciplines at colleges and universities across Virginia and beyond. Some have even returned to serve their own communities; working in local law enforcement agencies, corrections, and public service roles. Their success stories highlight the importance of programs like NOBLE’s, which not only provide financial support but also foster mentorship and connection within the field.

The scholarship program is open to high school seniors, college students, and individuals pursuing studies in public safety-related fields. Applicants are typically required to demonstrate academic achievement, community involvement, and a genuine interest in serving their communities through law enforcement or criminal justice careers.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to connect with the Central Virginia Chapter of NOBLE for application details, deadlines, and eligibility requirements at noblecvcvirginia.com.

Events like Thursday’s fundraiser play a critical role in making these opportunities possible. Every scoop of ice cream purchased helps fund scholarships that can change the trajectory of a student’s future—and, in turn, strengthen the future of public safety.

Captain Adams also underscored their appreciation for Gelati Celesti. "They were very, very excited to have us come out... we want to honor them as well. Because without them, we would not be able to host the event. Hats off to them for being a true public safety partner."

NOBLE's mission is clear: build a stronger, more prepared generation of leaders who are ready to serve.

And for the community, supporting that mission can be as simple as a trip to Gelati Celesti.

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