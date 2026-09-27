Move with MADD: Hundreds walk at Dorey Park to honor victims

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hundreds of people gathered at Dorey Park in Henrico on Saturday morning for the annual "Move with MADD Walk," joining together to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and honor those impacted by crashes involving alcohol, drugs, marijuana, or multiple substances.

The walk began at 9 a.m. and was organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

CBS 6 anchor Julie Bragg attended the event and said the message is one every family needs to hear.

"If all parents could have these conversations with their kids to make that a priority and remind them how easy it is on your phone to call a ride — I am honored to be here with all of you. I love this mission," Bragg said.

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