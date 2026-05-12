Laburnum Elementary students get a taste of broadcasting at school career fair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The cafeteria transformed into a newsroom at Laburnum Elementary Monday morning, giving students a front-row seat to the world of broadcasting.

I spent the morning at the school's career fair, helping students step into the role of anchor, meteorologist, and sports reporter — reading straight from the teleprompter and ad-libbing a bit, too.

Every student had a chance to shine, building confidence, finding their voice, and maybe even discovering a future career.

But journalism was just one of many paths on display. Students also met nurse practitioners, a pastor, engineers, a fashion designer, a muralist, Henrico firefighters and police officers, and a soccer coach from VCU.

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