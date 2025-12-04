Petersburg School Board honors CBS 6 reporters Joi Fultz and Brendan King for education coverage

PETERSBURG, Va. — CBS 6 reporters Joi Fultz and Brendan King were recognized by the Petersburg School Board for their education coverage at the board's Wednesday night meeting.

The school board passed a resolution placing Brendan and Joi, along with Cavell Phillips of 106.5 The Beat, in the Virginia School Boards Association 2025 Media Honor Roll.

Chair Kenneth Pritchett said the board appreciates their balanced and accurate approach to sharing the challenges facing their schools, and the success achieved by the teachers and students.

The three are among 39 journalists and organizations recognized across Virginia this year in print, radio, digital, and television.

