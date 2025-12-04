Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CBS 6 Community

Actions

Petersburg School Board honors CBS 6 reporters Joi Fultz and Brendan King for education coverage

image0.jpeg
WTVR
image0.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. — CBS 6 reporters Joi Fultz and Brendan King were recognized by the Petersburg School Board for their education coverage at the board's Wednesday night meeting.

The school board passed a resolution placing Brendan and Joi, along with Cavell Phillips of 106.5 The Beat, in the Virginia School Boards Association 2025 Media Honor Roll.

Chair Kenneth Pritchett said the board appreciates their balanced and accurate approach to sharing the challenges facing their schools, and the success achieved by the teachers and students.

The three are among 39 journalists and organizations recognized across Virginia this year in print, radio, digital, and television.

bk.jpeg
joi.jpeg

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekend-Mornings-480x360.jpg

Watch Greg and Mike weekends on CBS 6