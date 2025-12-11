Illuminate Light Show returns to Doswell with 3 million holiday lights

DOSWELL, Va. — One of Virginia’s largest holiday light shows is shining bright again. The Illuminate Light Show, a 2.5-mile drive-through spectacle of more than 3 million synchronized LED lights, is drawing families back for festive fun at Meadow Event Park.

The annual event pairs dazzling displays with holiday music from visitors’ car radios. From singing snowmen to twinkling Christmas trees, each scene is handcrafted by owner Scottie Lane and his team to create a one-of-a-kind experience that ends at Santa’s Village, complete with rides, snacks, shopping, and a chance to meet St. Nick himself.

"We hand built everything. We wrap all the lights on everything. We welded everything up. We've basically, I mean, it's one of a kind," Lane said.

The attention to detail shows, and visitors of all ages appreciate the synchronized spectacle.

"I thought that it was amazing. I liked how it matched the beat and stuff. And it was very colorful," said one young visitor.

The light show ends at Santa's Village, where the fun continues beyond the display.

It's a wonderland of rides and games, food and drink, and a place to shop for those still left on your list before you stop to see the big man himself. Santa is there taking note of everyone's wishes, even reminding the kiddos of a few of his own.

"I tell all the children the same thing. Santa loves cookies. He loves chocolate chip cookies, he loves oatmeal cookies, he loves raisin cookies, and make sure that my reindeer gets some carrots, but they love Skittles," Santa said.

For Scottie and his family, their work makes their wishes come true each year.

"Seeing the cheer on the kids' faces, you know, that is a big thing for us. We're family oriented, family owned business, we just enjoy seeing the kids," Lane said.

To learn more, visit illuminatelightshow.com.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.