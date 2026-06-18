HCA Virginia to host free heart health block party at Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — HCA Virginia Health System is inviting families across Central Virginia to its 4th Annual Healthcare Block Party on Saturday, June 20, at the Chippenham Hospital campus.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is designed to connect community members with healthcare professionals, resources, and education focused on improving health outcomes. This year's event places a special emphasis on heart health, one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

HCA Screenshot

"The goal is to provide health information related to heart health as well as prevention," Christine Fusilier, Division Director for Culture and Values at HCA Virginia, told CBS6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels. "We want to make sure we're providing our community with information that's going to help them live healthier lives as well as possibly save a life."

Attendees will have access to CPR demonstrations, blood pressure and stroke education, healthcare providers, community vendors, food trucks, raffle giveaways, and activities for children.

"We're expecting a lot of vendors, healthcare providers, and healthcare professionals to share all things related to healthcare," Fusilier said. "There'll be something for everyone there."

The Healthcare Block Party is organized by HCA Virginia's Black Colleague Network and serves as one of the group's signature community outreach initiatives. The annual event has previously focused on topics such as sickle cell disease and other health issues that disproportionately impact Black communities.

Organizers say the event continues to grow because it offers practical health information in a welcoming, family-friendly environment — and because it helps strengthen the connection between healthcare professionals and the communities they serve.

"I think it's important that we connect with our community and our community connects with us," Fusilier said. "We're excited to share information about heart health, which is one of the leading causes of death in the United States."

Fusilier said education remains one of the most effective tools for improving health outcomes.

"The best way we can tackle that is by providing education and tools to our community and letting them know that we go beyond the walls of the hospital," Fusilier said. "We're here to serve them in the communities not only that we live in, but the communities we serve."

The event is open to people of all ages.

"It's for all age ranges," Fusilier said. "We're going to have fun activities for the children, and everyone who is concerned about their health or has a family member or friend they want to share health information with is welcome."

"Our communities look forward to this every year," Fusilier said. "It's another way to bring the community together, connect with healthcare providers, and make sure we're supporting our community in all ways and all things health."

The 4th Annual Healthcare Block Party will be held Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Chippenham Hospital campus. Admission and parking are free.

"We want you to know everyone is welcome," Fusilier said. "We are excited to see you there."

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