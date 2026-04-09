Marguerite Christian Elementary School students take part in Career Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The gym of Marguerite Christian Elementary were filled with energy, excitement, and big dreams on Thursday as students got a hands-on look at their future during Career Day.

With a loud and unified cheer of “We love Career Day!” — students welcomed a diverse group of professionals who showed them what’s possible when passion meets purpose.

CBS 6 Anchor GeNienne Samuels was among the presenters, giving students a behind-the-scenes look at the world of broadcast journalism. At her table, students stepped into the role.

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One by one, students stood in front of a teleprompter, reading scripts just like a real news anchor. Others tried their hand at delivering the weather forecast or breaking down sports highlights — all while learning what it takes to be confident, clear, and camera-ready.

Students were especially eager knowing their moment in front of the camera could land them on the CBS 6 News at 6 — adding an extra layer of excitement and motivation to the experience.

The lineup of speakers reflected a wide range of careers, including former WNBA player Jessie Hicks, NASA researcher David Piatak, a chef, members of the military, a radiologist, and more! Each guest shared their personal journey, offering students a glimpse into different paths they could one day take.

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And judging by the smiles, curiosity, and confidence on display — that mission is already taking shape.

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