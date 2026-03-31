CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels inspires students at Fairfield Court Elementary career day

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a day full of inspiration, exploration, and excitement at Fairfield Court Elementary School last week as students packed the gym for a lively career day event—featuring a special visit from CBS 6 News Anchor GeNienne Samuels.

For many students, Samuels wasn’t just a guest—she was already a familiar face. Several recognized her as the “TV lady” from the station’s If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

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At the CBS 6 table, students got a hands-on experience in the world of broadcasting. They stepped up to a teleprompter, trying their skills as news anchors, sports reporters, and meteorologists—many for the very first time.

The gym was filled with a wide range of career paths, giving students a chance to explore different futures. Representatives from the Richmond Fire Department, a grounds maintenance consulting company (Grounds Maintenance Consulting and Training Service), a barber, a law firm, chef from Wright Taste Catering, Trinity Baptist Church, Challenge Discovery Projects, and the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice were among those participating.

Educators say events like this help students begin thinking about their goals early—while also showing them that their dreams are within reach.

For Samuels, the visit was especially meaningful—connecting face-to-face with students who already knew her work through a campaign focused on literacy and access to books.

By the end of the day, one thing was clear: whether in front of a camera, behind a chair, or serving their community, these students are already imagining—and stepping into—their future careers.

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