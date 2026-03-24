CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels heads back to Brookland Middle School for career day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — March kicks off career days across Central Virginia, where local professionals are inspiring young minds.

CBS 6 News Anchor GeNienne Samuels had a chance to visit her old stomping ground, Brookland Middle School in Henrico, on Thursday, March 19.

GeNienne Samuels

It was truly a blast from the past as students flipped through her old yearbook, enjoying pictures of a much younger — and apparently much funnier-looking — GeNienne. They were surprised to learn that she too was a Cub!

GeNienne Samuels

Students also took turns practicing their teleprompter reading skills as they stepped into the roles of anchor, meteorologist, and sports reporter. They read scripts and experienced firsthand what it is like to be behind the news desk or in the field reporting live.

The young minds also spoke to DJs, an aviation instructor, Henrico Police, librarians, The LEGO Group and more.

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